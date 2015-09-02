"Pretty Boy Floyd" Wilson gets two life sentences for 2014 murders

Michael “Pretty Boy Floyd” Wilson will spend the rest of his life in a prison cell for beating two men to death in 2014. Circuit Judge Larry Bourgeois sentenced Wilson to two consecutive life sentences on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to the murders of Carmen Dale Edwards and Kenneth Gibson.

You may remember the story that began on Jan. 2, 2014, after a homicide investigation was launched at the Maison D’Orleans Apartments in Biloxi. That’s where investigators found Edwards had been beaten to death with a glass ashtray.

Biloxi police developed Wilson as a suspect after discovering Edwards’ GMC truck was missing. Police checked computer records and discovered that same truck had been used in a crime on Dec. 31, 2013. Police said Wilson was the driver of the truck during that crime.

Wilson was further implicated in the murder after DNA testing confirmed Edwards’ blood was found on a leather jacket that belonged to Wilson.

On Jan. 3, 2014, Gulfport police responded to an assault on Joseph Avenue. Police said Gibson walked to a neighbor’s house after he was badly beaten in the head at his home. Gibson died as a result of his injuries three weeks later.

Investigators determined Gibson’s truck had been stolen the same day he was beaten. It was spotted in Louisiana less than 24 hours later being driven by Wilson.

Gulfport police compared notes with the Biloxi Police Department and developed Wilson as a suspect in the beating of Gibson.

Multiple agencies launched a Coast-wide manhunt for Wilson. He was arrested in Jackson County on Jan. 8, 2014, after leading police and deputies on a high speed chase. He was arrested with the help of a K9 unit near the intersection of Highway 90 and Highway 57.

During questioning, District Attorney Joel Smith said Wilson admitted to beating Gibson in the head with a hammer. He was charged with murder after Gibson died in the hospital.

During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Smith said Wilson also admitted to beating Edwards with the ashtray. Wilson told investigators he had been an acquaintance of Edwards and had been staying in his apartment for a couple of days before the murder. Wilson said he threw the ashtray in Biloxi’s Back Bay after the crime.

During sentencing, Smith said Wilson apologized to the families of his victims.

“Sorry is not enough,” said Bourgeois before sentencing Wilson.

“Judge Bourgeois’ sentence today ensures that Wilson will spend the rest of his life behind bars and provides justice for the two families who lost loved ones due to the selfish and violent actions of the defendant,” said Smith.

