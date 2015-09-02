Chevron launches 2015 Fuel Your School campaign

Chevron U.S.A. Inc. launched its 2015 Fuel Your School program on Tuesday. The program is geared toward providing funding for supplies and material for students in Jackson County classrooms.

The program is in its fourth year and is a collaborative effort between Chevron and DonorsChoose.org. The online organization makes it easy for anyone to help students in need.

Last year, the program benefited 3,251 students in Jackson County and funded projects in 36 classrooms. The program is expected to raise up to $50,000 for local classrooms this fall.

“At Chevron, we know that we would not be where we are today without an educated and skilled workforce to get us there,” said Bruce Chinn, Chevron Pascagoula Refinery General Manager. “Through the Fuel Your School program, we are contributing to the economic development and employability of generations to come.”

Public school teachers in Jackson County are now invited to submit classroom project ideas to DonorsChoose.org. Through the month of October, the Fuel Your School program will donate $1, up to a total of $50,000, to help fund eligible classroom projects when customers buy eight or more gallons of fuel at participating Chevron and Texaco gas stations.

Since its launch four years ago, the Fuel Your School program has funded more than 23,500 classroom projects in more than 4,000 schools across the country.

