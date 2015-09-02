William Carey Tradition campus sees record enrollment

The new campus at Tradition on Highway 67 was dedicated in August of 2009. (Photo source: WLOX)

The William Carey University campus in Biloxi has pulled itself up from the destruction of Hurricane Katrina to be stronger than ever. The Tradition campus has a record enrollment of 1,154 students for the fall 2015 term.

University officials say that’s the highest enrollment the Gulf Coast campus has seen since it opened more than 40 years ago. It’s also a 22 percent enrollment increase from fall of 2014.

The original Carey Gulf Coast campus located on Beach Boulevard was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The new campus at Tradition on Highway 67 was dedicated in August of 2009.

“Due to strong academic offerings and the support of the Coast community, Carey has reached another milestone in enrollment at the Tradition campus,” said Dr. Tommy King, Carey president. “We remain committed to providing higher education to the Coast.”

The Tradition enrollment, paired with the Hattiesburg main campus enrollment, pushes the total number of Carey students to 4,330.

