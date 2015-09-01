AL man gets 18 years for sexually abusing girlfriend's daughter

An Alabama man will spend the next 18 years of his life in prison for sexually abusing his girlfriend’s 15-year-old daughter in 2014.

On July 17, Russell Chad Smith, 41, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery. District Attorney Tony Lawrence said the abuse happened in Gautier sometime between Jan. 1, 2014 and March 14, 2014.

On Tuesday, Judge Kathy Jackson sentenced Smith to 18 years in prison, day for day, followed by 12 years of probation. He must also pay $3,000 in fines, $100 to the Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund and $1,000 to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund.

“This defendant took advantage of a child by using his relationship with the child’s mother to pursue his depraved sexual desires,” said Lawrence. “I hope that this 18 year, day for day sentence sends a message to the community that those who prey upon and abuse our children will be held accountable for their actions.”

Smith, of Irvington, AL, will have to register as a sex offender once he is released from prison.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.