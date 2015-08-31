Second Amendment sales tax weekend starts Friday

Outdoor enthusiasts will hit the stores in force this Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the Second Amendment sales tax weekend.

The tax breaks will begin Friday at 12:01 a.m. and last until midnight Sunday.

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves said a break will be offered for dozens of items such as hunting gear, gun safes, archery equipment and ammunition.

“Hunting is the favorite pastime of so many Mississippians and a major tourism draw for rural areas,” Reeves said. “The Second Amendment sales tax holiday is a way to make these sports a little less expensive and encourage more families to enjoy the outdoors.”

You can find a full list of tax exempt items here: http://shout.lt/bbNVK.

