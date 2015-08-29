WOW event hosts walk and canned food drive Saturday

It was a day to feel like you could walk on water. Members of Coast Young Professionals hosted their eighth annual walk over the Biloxi Ocean Springs Bridge. The group invited walkers to take a Saturday morning stroll over Biloxi's Back Bay.

The walk was free. All CYP asked was participants drop off a donation for the Bay Area Food Bank, so local soup kitchens can replenish their pantries.

In honor of Katrina's 10th anniversary, CYP leaders hope to collect 10,000 pounds of Cannes food. Before Saturday's walk, they were 90% of the way to meeting that goal.

