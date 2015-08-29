1 dead, 2 injured in 4-vehicle accident on I-10 in Jackson County

I-10 is back open after a four-vehicle accident claimed the life of one person, and injured two others.

That's according to Highway Patrol Corporal Benjamin Seibert.

The wreck happened around 1:00 a.m. at mile marker 65 on I-10 causing the interstate to shutdown completely until 4:30 this morning.

Two 18-wheelers and two passenger cars were involved in the accident.

The two injured were sent to Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula.

