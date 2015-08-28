South Mississippi woman wins $250,000 in McDonald's Minion Mania - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

South Mississippi woman wins $250,000 in McDonald's Minion Mania promotion

Winner Megan D. with family & friends Winner Megan D. with family & friends
Winner Megan D. with baby Michael D. Winner Megan D. with baby Michael D.

Megan D. won 250 thousand dollars after dining at a D'Iberville McDonald's location.
McDonald's presented the check to her earlier this morning at the location where she won the contest.
Raymond Masker, on behalf of the Masker Family McDonald's owners, were joined by Masker area supervisor, Ron Hudgens, and D'Iberville store manager, Jose Eivera, as the check presenters.
Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly