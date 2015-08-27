Orf, Arcia lead Shuckers to win over BayBears - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Orf, Arcia lead Shuckers to win over BayBears

(Photo source: Biloxi Shuckers) (Photo source: Biloxi Shuckers)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Five different players had at least two hits for the Biloxi Shuckers in an 8-1 win over the Mobile BayBears Thursday night.

Nathan Orf's RBI double in the first inning opened the scoring for both teams and was the beginning of a three-run first for the Shuckers.

Tyrone Taylor then followed with an RBI double of his own before Victor Roache contributed an RBI single to the mix.

Biloxi (31-28, 74-53) added two more runs in the second inning. Orlando Arcia, who finished the game with two hits and three runs scored, clobbered an RBI triple to right field that brought home Biloxi leadoff hitter Yadiel Rivera.

Moments later, Josh Fellhauer placed a perfect bunt down the third base line to bring home Arcia. 

The Shuckers led 5-0 until the sixth inning when Evan Marzilli hit his first home run of the year off Biloxi reliever Brooks Hall to break the shutout.

It stayed 5-1 until the eighth inning when Arcia's RBI single gave Biloxi its sixth run of the game. He and Rivera scored runs seven and eight on Orf's two-run double a little bit later.

Biloxi starting pitcher Tyler Wagner earned his 11th win in 16 decisions, striking out six and giving up four runs in five innings of work.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly