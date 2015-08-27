Orf, Arcia lead Shuckers to win over BayBears

Five different players had at least two hits for the Biloxi Shuckers in an 8-1 win over the Mobile BayBears Thursday night.

Nathan Orf's RBI double in the first inning opened the scoring for both teams and was the beginning of a three-run first for the Shuckers.

Tyrone Taylor then followed with an RBI double of his own before Victor Roache contributed an RBI single to the mix.

Biloxi (31-28, 74-53) added two more runs in the second inning. Orlando Arcia, who finished the game with two hits and three runs scored, clobbered an RBI triple to right field that brought home Biloxi leadoff hitter Yadiel Rivera.

Moments later, Josh Fellhauer placed a perfect bunt down the third base line to bring home Arcia.

The Shuckers led 5-0 until the sixth inning when Evan Marzilli hit his first home run of the year off Biloxi reliever Brooks Hall to break the shutout.

It stayed 5-1 until the eighth inning when Arcia's RBI single gave Biloxi its sixth run of the game. He and Rivera scored runs seven and eight on Orf's two-run double a little bit later.

Biloxi starting pitcher Tyler Wagner earned his 11th win in 16 decisions, striking out six and giving up four runs in five innings of work.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.