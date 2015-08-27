Former Ingalls president to be honored at Multiple Sclerosis Dinner of Champions

Jerry St. Pe’, a long-time Jackson County resident and former president of Ingalls Shipbuilding, will be honored Thursday night with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s highest honor.

“The opportunity to honor Jerry and celebrate his accomplishments underscores why the Dinner of Champions is so special,” said Patrick Wylie, Board Member for the Alabama-Mississippi Chapter. “While our primary goal is to raise money to advance treatment and ultimately bring an end to multiple sclerosis, the event also gives us an opportunity to offer a well-deserved toast to one of the Gulf Coast’s great leaders.”

St. Pe’ is being honored with the Hope Award at the 3rd annual Multiple Sclerosis Gulf Coast Dinner of Champions at the Beau Rivage.

St. Pe’ joined the public relations staff at Ingalls in 1961. He rose through the ranks and was eventually named president in 1985. He served in that position until his retirement in 2001.

Wylie said funds raised from Thursday night’s dinner will support research to find a cure for multiple sclerosis. It will also fund outreach, financial assistance, educational and self-help programs.

According to the organization, more than 2,900 Mississippians are affected by multiple sclerosis.

“In its third year on the Gulf Coast, the Dinner of Champions is generating thousands of dollars to help support people here at home struggling with this debilitating disease. Its success truly represents the Coast’s generosity and spirit of compassion,” Wylie said.

