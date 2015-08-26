Taylor homers in Shuckers' loss to BayBears - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Taylor homers in Shuckers' loss to BayBears

(Photo source: Biloxi Shuckers) (Photo source: Biloxi Shuckers)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Tyrone Taylor blasted a three-run homer in the first inning, but the Shuckers offense was minimized the rest of the way in a 4-3 loss to the Mobile BayBears Wednesday night.

Mobile (31-26, 65-61) scored the first run of the game when Sean Jamieson sprinted home after a wild pitch from Biloxi starting pitcher Josh Hader.

Jamieson brought the BayBears to within 3-2 following his fifth home run of the season in the fourth inning.

Jack Reinheimer also had his fifth homer of the season in the sixth inning that tied the game 3-3. Tom Belza's go-ahead, RBI double in the ninth inning off Shuckers reliever Yhonathan Barrios turned out to be final run for either side.

BayBears reliever Braden Shipley took over in the third inning for starter Zack Godley, who gave up three earned runs in two innings. Shipley pitched six shutout innings, allowed just two hits and struck out seven.

Biloxi (30-28, 73-53) was looking to go 22 games above .500 for the first time all season. Instead, the Shuckers are now 2.5 games behind the Pensacola Blue Wahoos for first place in the South Division.

Mobile trails Pensacola by one game with 11 games remaining. If the first-half champion Shuckers end up winning the South Division in the second half, they would host the divisional opponent with the best overall record for games 1 and 2 (4 and 5 if necessary) in the first round of the playoffs.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly