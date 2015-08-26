Taylor homers in Shuckers' loss to BayBears

Tyrone Taylor blasted a three-run homer in the first inning, but the Shuckers offense was minimized the rest of the way in a 4-3 loss to the Mobile BayBears Wednesday night.

Mobile (31-26, 65-61) scored the first run of the game when Sean Jamieson sprinted home after a wild pitch from Biloxi starting pitcher Josh Hader.

Jamieson brought the BayBears to within 3-2 following his fifth home run of the season in the fourth inning.

Jack Reinheimer also had his fifth homer of the season in the sixth inning that tied the game 3-3. Tom Belza's go-ahead, RBI double in the ninth inning off Shuckers reliever Yhonathan Barrios turned out to be final run for either side.

BayBears reliever Braden Shipley took over in the third inning for starter Zack Godley, who gave up three earned runs in two innings. Shipley pitched six shutout innings, allowed just two hits and struck out seven.

Biloxi (30-28, 73-53) was looking to go 22 games above .500 for the first time all season. Instead, the Shuckers are now 2.5 games behind the Pensacola Blue Wahoos for first place in the South Division.

Mobile trails Pensacola by one game with 11 games remaining. If the first-half champion Shuckers end up winning the South Division in the second half, they would host the divisional opponent with the best overall record for games 1 and 2 (4 and 5 if necessary) in the first round of the playoffs.

