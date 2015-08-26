Pearl River Co. Sheriff's Department, MBI investigating death on Baxterville Rd.

Investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are looking into a death on Baxterville Road.

Chief Deputy Shane Tucker said a passerby reported a vehicle in the woods around noon Wednesday. He said the caller told deputies the scene looked like a fatal traffic accident.

Tucker said when deputies arrived, they determined there could be more to the story than just a traffic accident. That’s when they called in the MBI Crime Scene Unit to process the scene.

Coroner Derek Turnage said the body has not yet been identified. He said an autopsy will be performed Thursday in Pearl to determine a cause of death. He hopes finger prints will be able to lead to a positive identification.

