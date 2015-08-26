Moss Point High School will reopen to students Thursday

After a three day closure, students will be able to return to Moss Point High School on Thursday. The school was shut down after an early morning fire ruined the office and several classrooms Monday.

School district officials said undamaged areas of the building were cleaned and passed inspections with the city inspector and structural engineer Wednesday.

School hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and buses will run on their normal schedules.

Moss Point police are still looking for three suspects who broke into the school right before the fire broke out. If you have information that could help solve this case, please call the school district at 228-285-2037 to leave an anonymous tip.

