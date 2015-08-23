Shuckers escape jams all night in comeback victory over Generals - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Shuckers escape jams all night in comeback victory over Generals

(Photo source: Biloxi Shuckers) (Photo source: Biloxi Shuckers)
UNDATED (WLOX) -

Josh Fellhauer's two-run single in the eighth inning helped the Biloxi Shuckers steal a 2-1 win from the Jackson Generals Saturday night.

Aderlin Rodriguez's sacrifice fly in the first inning gave Jackson an early 1-0 lead off Biloxi starting pitcher Hobbs Johnson.

Johnson evaded major damage in the third and fourth innings by pitching out of bases-loaded with nobody out jams. He allowed the first two runners to reach in the sixth before being replaced by reliever Jacob Barnes.

Barnes gave up a single to the first batter he faced to load the bases once again, but recorded three straight outs to keep the Generals lead at 1-0.

The Generals finished the game with just two hits in 14 at-bats with runners in scoring position and left 12 men on base.

Fellhauer's clutch hit in the eighth inning resulted in his 18th and 19th RBIs of the season.

The Shuckers won four of five games with the Generals and will begin a series Sunday with the Mobile BayBears in Biloxi. First pitch is set for 5:10 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly