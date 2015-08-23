Shuckers escape jams all night in comeback victory over Generals

Josh Fellhauer's two-run single in the eighth inning helped the Biloxi Shuckers steal a 2-1 win from the Jackson Generals Saturday night.

Aderlin Rodriguez's sacrifice fly in the first inning gave Jackson an early 1-0 lead off Biloxi starting pitcher Hobbs Johnson.

Johnson evaded major damage in the third and fourth innings by pitching out of bases-loaded with nobody out jams. He allowed the first two runners to reach in the sixth before being replaced by reliever Jacob Barnes.

Barnes gave up a single to the first batter he faced to load the bases once again, but recorded three straight outs to keep the Generals lead at 1-0.

The Generals finished the game with just two hits in 14 at-bats with runners in scoring position and left 12 men on base.

Fellhauer's clutch hit in the eighth inning resulted in his 18th and 19th RBIs of the season.

The Shuckers won four of five games with the Generals and will begin a series Sunday with the Mobile BayBears in Biloxi. First pitch is set for 5:10 p.m.

