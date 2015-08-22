Biloxi Excel By 5 will hold their annual “Ready Set GO Children’s Health and Safety Fair” today from 9 a.m. to 12p.m. at Edgewater Mall, 2800 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi.

This event is designed for children from birth to 5 years of age, offering free health screenings and safety exercises that are age appropriate. Some of these screenings are eye/vision, physical growth, hearing, speech, and language. Other activities will be a health and fitness obstacle course, proper hand washing techniques demonstrated by “Mr. Germ Glow,” and families will be able to put their own home first aid kits together. There will be several safety experts with interactive educational exhibits such as; fire, police, water safety and much more.

For additional information, please contact Susan Hunt 228-297-6808, susan.hunt@biloxischools.net or Emily Burke 228-432-3247, emilyburke@boydgaming.com