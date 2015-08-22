Anchor Square Block Party happening today

The Pascagoula Redevelopment Authority, in partnership with the City of Pascagoula, will host the 4th Annual Anchor Square Block Party today from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.. Attendees can enjoy children’s activities, face painting, prizes, food vendors and live music.



“We welcome everyone to Anchor Square for the festivities and to see all that we have to offer,” said Director of Community and Economic Development, Jen Dearman. “Anchor Square is definitely a big part of what makes Pascagoula a great place to live, work, and play!”



Established in 2011, Anchor Square is a business incubator with fifteen Mississippi cottages offering a mix of specialty boutiques, spa/salon services, antiques and even an art gallery and studio! The cottages are arranged around a boardwalk and town green.



For more information about the block party or for more information on the vacant cottages, please contact LaLinda Grace, Economic Development Specialist at 228-938-2352 or lgrace@cityofpascagoula.com.