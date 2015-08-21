Shuckers earn doubleheader split with Generals

After the Biloxi Shuckers' game with the Jackson Generals was postponed Wednesday due to rain, the two teams played to a doubleheader split Thursday.

Biloxi defeated Jackson 5-1 in the first game, while the Generals shut out the Shuckers 4-0 in the nightcap.

The two teams will play in game four of their five-game series Friday. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

