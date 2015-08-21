Nineteen former MGCCC Bulldogs listed on Division I teams in 201 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Nineteen former MGCCC Bulldogs listed on Division I teams in 2015

PERKINSTON, MS (WLOX) -

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College continues to prove that it is a premier destination for young football players.

There are 19 athletes currently enrolled at an FBS program who played at Perk, and many more at the FCS level.

The most notable is Auburn wide receiver D'haquille Williams, who should be a first round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

MGCCC fans met not just the football program Thursday evening at their annual Meet the Team event, but they also became familiar with the men's and women's soccer teams, band, cheerleaders and Perkettes.

Second-year head coach Chad Huff and the Bulldogs will open the 2015 season Thu., August 27, at Northeast Mississippi. Gulf Coast will play on the road again the following week at Northwest Mississippi before returning home Thu., September 10, to host East Central.

The full list of former Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs players is below.

MGCCC ALUMNIPOSITION2015 TEAMCLASS
Kevin PhillipsPAuburnJr.
Jason SmithWRAuburnSoph.
Maurice SwainDLAuburnJr.
D'haquille WilliamsWRAuburnSr.
Wyatt SmithLSColoradoSr.
Kennar Daniels-JohnsonDBGeorgiaSr.
Jeremy CutrerDBMiddle Tenn.Jr.
Cavellis LuckettLBMiddle Tenn.Sr.
Trey WaffordLBMiddle Tenn.Sr.
Martinas RankinOLMiss St.Jr.
Nick ProbyATHMiss St.Sr.
Derrick MoncriefDBOklahoma St.Sr.
Tony BridgesDBOle MissJr.
Nigel GreenDBS. AlabamaSr.
Easton MarshallTE/LSS. AlabamaJr.
Tyrone WilliamsWRS. AlabamaJr.
Marlon PopeTES. FloridaSr.
Elijah ParkerLBSouthern MissJr.
Justin EvansDBTexas A&MJr.

