Nineteen former MGCCC Bulldogs listed on Division I teams in 2015

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College continues to prove that it is a premier destination for young football players.

There are 19 athletes currently enrolled at an FBS program who played at Perk, and many more at the FCS level.

The most notable is Auburn wide receiver D'haquille Williams, who should be a first round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

MGCCC fans met not just the football program Thursday evening at their annual Meet the Team event, but they also became familiar with the men's and women's soccer teams, band, cheerleaders and Perkettes.

Second-year head coach Chad Huff and the Bulldogs will open the 2015 season Thu., August 27, at Northeast Mississippi. Gulf Coast will play on the road again the following week at Northwest Mississippi before returning home Thu., September 10, to host East Central.

The full list of former Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs players is below.

MGCCC ALUMNI POSITION 2015 TEAM CLASS Kevin Phillips P Auburn Jr. Jason Smith WR Auburn Soph. Maurice Swain DL Auburn Jr. D'haquille Williams WR Auburn Sr. Wyatt Smith LS Colorado Sr. Kennar Daniels-Johnson DB Georgia Sr. Jeremy Cutrer DB Middle Tenn. Jr. Cavellis Luckett LB Middle Tenn. Sr. Trey Wafford LB Middle Tenn. Sr. Martinas Rankin OL Miss St. Jr. Nick Proby ATH Miss St. Sr. Derrick Moncrief DB Oklahoma St. Sr. Tony Bridges DB Ole Miss Jr. Nigel Green DB S. Alabama Sr. Easton Marshall TE/LS S. Alabama Jr. Tyrone Williams WR S. Alabama Jr. Marlon Pope TE S. Florida Sr. Elijah Parker LB Southern Miss Jr. Justin Evans DB Texas A&M Jr.

