Massive George Co. road paving project drawing to a close

Road crewmen prepared the intersection at EV Lowery Road. This is one of 75 roads to be paved across all five beats. (Photo source: George Co. Board of Supervisors)

Asphalt crews worked south on Lakeview Drive in the Agricola Community the last week of July. The county is nearing completion on a large summer paving project. (Photo source: George Co. Board of Supervisors)

A massive road improvement project is nearing completion in George County. The county’s board of supervisors began the project in the first week of June.

In all, more than 70 roads have been paved or resurfaced. It’s the largest county-wide roadway paving project in three years.

“I would estimate we are approximately 75-80 percent complete,” Board Vice-President Fred Croom explained. “The week after school let out for summer, paving crews started in the Bexley Community, laid more than 10 miles of asphalt then moved to the Brushy Creek and Shipman communities.”

“One of the most expensive parts of paving work is the mobilization; getting the asphalt equipment moved into the county,” Board President Larry McDonald said. “All five supervisors have been coordinating their road work schedules together for months to lower the County’s cost.”

Work will continue in the Central, Merrill and Broome communities through the months of August and September.

