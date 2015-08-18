Two South MS men set state fishing records

John Joseph Bullock broke the state record for Gray snapper. (Photo source: Mississippi Department of Marine Resources)

Kerry Hester established a state record for the Fat sleeper. (Photo source: Mississippi Department of Marine Resources)

Two South Mississippi men now own conventional tackle state fishing records. The state Commission on Marine Resources certified those records at its meeting Tuesday.

John Joseph Bullock, of Gulfport, broke the record for Gray snapper with his 15-pound, 7.79-ounce catch. The previous record was 14 pounds, 7 ounces.

Kerry G. Hester, of Ocean Springs, established the state record for Fat sleeper with his 1.058-ounce fish.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.