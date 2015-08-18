Free health screenings available to kids this Saturday at Edgewater Mall

Free health screenings and safety information will be available to your child for free this Saturday at Edgewater Mall. It’s part of the annual “Ready, Set, Go!” Children’s Health and Safety Fair.

The health fair will last from 9 a.m. to noon.

Kids will be able to get free vision and hearing screenings, physical growth and speech evaluations, as well as safety information for homes, on the water, on the bicycle and on the bus.

To add to the fun, Smokey the Bear and McGruff the crime-fighting dog are expected to make surprise appearances at the fair.

The event is sponsored by IP Casino, Biloxi Excel By 5, Biloxi Public Schools, AMR and the City of Biloxi.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.