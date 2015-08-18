Police: Series of scams targeting Gulfport residents

The Gulfport Police Department wants you to be aware of a series of scams that have been targeting victims in the city over the past month. Officials say these scammers are cunning, and can fool even the most diligent people.

Department spokesman Sgt. Damon McDaniel said officers have received several reports of scams where suspects call victims and identify themselves as law enforcement, bill collectors or warrant officers.

McDaniel said the male suspect will tell victims that they owe money on old fines, and if these fines are not paid, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.

The scammer then tells the victim to buy pre-paid gift cards from Winn Dixie and send them to the “Clerk of Court.” The scammers give an address to a courthouse to make the scam seem legitimate.

If you believe you are a victim of this type of scam, you can contact the State Attorney General’s Office at http://www.ago.state.ms.us/. You can also access the Internet Fraud Complaint Center here: http://www.ic3.gov/default.aspx.

