Woman killed while lying down on Waveland Avenue

Becky Paulk, 51, was killed Monday night after she was struck by a vehicle on Waveland Avenue, just north of Donlard Street in Waveland, Mississippi.

Witnesses at the scene say the 51 year old was lying in the middle of the road when the vehicle hit her around 10:30 p.m. Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk says Paulk was wearing dark clothing, and the driver did not see her until it was too late.

The Waveland Police Department issued a statement, saying in part, "We are currently determining why she was there and a toxicology report is pending.....The driver of the vehicle, who is not being identified at this time, stopped at the scene and was not impaired in any way. No foul play is suspected at this time and the driver is not being charged. This appears to be a tragic accident and we ask that the privacy of Becky's family, as well as that of the driver, is respected."

According to police, Paulk lived in one of the houses next to the scene.

