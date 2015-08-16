Shuckers hold off Wahoos to earn series win - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Shuckers hold off Wahoos to earn series win

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Victor Roache hit his seventh home run of the season, Drew Gagnon retired all 12 batters he faced in relief, and the Biloxi Shuckers defeated the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 5-3 Sunday night.

The Blue Wahoos struck first with Juan Duran's sacrifice fly in the first inning, but the Shuckers responded with a sac fly from Brett Phillips in the second inning.

Seth Mejias-Brean's RBI double put Pensacola (28-22, 53-65) on top 2-1 in the third inning. There could've been more runs, but Biloxi starter Hobbs Johnson forced a groundout with the bases loaded to end the threat.

Biloxi catcher Parker Berberet tied the game with an RBI double in the fourth inning. He scored the go-ahead run when Wahoos second baseman Ryan Wright made a throwing error attempting to throw out Orlando Arcia at first base.

An inning later, Roache's homer extended the lead to 4-2. He had two hits on the night, including an infield single later in the game.

Duran sliced the deficit to 4-3 with his fourth home run of the year in the eighth inning off Biloxi reliever Damien Magnifico, who ended up recording his 16th save.

The Shuckers (24-25, 67-50) refurbished a two-run lead when Berberet hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth.

Gagnon received his first win in a Shuckers uniform after pitching four innings and striking out five.

Biloxi will begin a five-game series on the road against the Jackson Generals this Tuesday.

