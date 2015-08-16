Shuckers hold off Wahoos to earn series win

Victor Roache hit his seventh home run of the season, Drew Gagnon retired all 12 batters he faced in relief, and the Biloxi Shuckers defeated the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 5-3 Sunday night.

The Blue Wahoos struck first with Juan Duran's sacrifice fly in the first inning, but the Shuckers responded with a sac fly from Brett Phillips in the second inning.

Seth Mejias-Brean's RBI double put Pensacola (28-22, 53-65) on top 2-1 in the third inning. There could've been more runs, but Biloxi starter Hobbs Johnson forced a groundout with the bases loaded to end the threat.

Biloxi catcher Parker Berberet tied the game with an RBI double in the fourth inning. He scored the go-ahead run when Wahoos second baseman Ryan Wright made a throwing error attempting to throw out Orlando Arcia at first base.

An inning later, Roache's homer extended the lead to 4-2. He had two hits on the night, including an infield single later in the game.

Duran sliced the deficit to 4-3 with his fourth home run of the year in the eighth inning off Biloxi reliever Damien Magnifico, who ended up recording his 16th save.

The Shuckers (24-25, 67-50) refurbished a two-run lead when Berberet hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth.

Gagnon received his first win in a Shuckers uniform after pitching four innings and striking out five.

Biloxi will begin a five-game series on the road against the Jackson Generals this Tuesday.

