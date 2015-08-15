Two are lucky to be alive after boat capsized in Hancock Co.

Capsized boat at the mouth of the Jourdan River and the Bay of St. Louis in Cedar Point. (Photo source: WLOX)

A Picayune man and his 8-year-old grandson are counting their blessings after their boat capsized Saturday afternoon.

They were rescued by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department’s Marine Patrol unit shortly before 3 p.m.

Sheriff's deputies say the boaters were out for a relaxing day of fishing when the wind and water became rough.

They say the two managed to jump out of the boat before it started to fill with water. The boat capsized at the mouth of the Jourdan River and the Bay of St. Louis in Cedar Point.

“As we came out of the mouth on the Jourdan River at Bay St. Louis, we were flagged down by a gentleman and his grandson. He had launched a boat at the Cedar Point boat launch. He got a little past the mouth of the Jourdan River when his boat started taking on water. He made the decision to get out of the boat. As they were getting out, the boat capsized. His grandson was wearing a life jacket,” said Brandon Normand, Hancock County Marine Patrol.

Officials say the two were shaken up, but will be fine. They were checked out by American Medical Response personnel before leaving the scene.

This was the second boat rescue made by the sheriff's marine patrol since it started at the beginning of the summer.

A private foundation funds the department's marine patrol.

