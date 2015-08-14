Winker powers Blue Wahoos to win over Shuckers

Jesse Winker's fourth home run in four games was the only offense needed in the Pensacola Blue Wahoos' 1-0 win over the Biloxi Shuckers Friday night.

Winker hit the ball over the left field wall in the first inning off Shuckers starter Josh Hader. It was his 11th homer of the season and helped Pensacola (27-21, 52-64) earn its first win of the series against Biloxi.

Hader allowed just two hits in six innings on the mound and recorded seven strikeouts. It was his first loss since being acquired from the Houston Astros organization.

Shuckers reliever Brooks Hall, who was recently moved to the bullpen, pitched three innings of shutout baseball.

Wahoos starting pitcher Tim Adelman earned his eighth win of the season, striking out five and allowing just five hits in 7 1/3 innings.

Zack Weiss earned his 19th save of the season, pitching 1 2/3 innings and striking out two.

Biloxi (23-24, 66-49) will have another chance to earn the series win Saturday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.

