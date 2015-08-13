Shuckers use five-run fifth inning to defeat Blue Wahoos - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Shuckers use five-run fifth inning to defeat Blue Wahoos

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Adrian Houser earned his first win with his new team, and Taylor Green and Orlando Arcia each had two hits and two RBIs in the Biloxi Shuckers' 6-5 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Thursday night.

Biloxi (23-23, 66-48) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Parker Berberet hit a bloop single into left field to score Green.

Pensacola (26-21, 51-64) responded with four runs in the third inning. With two runners on base, Jesse Winker's third home run in three days put the Blue Wahoos up 3-1.

Two batters later, the Wahoos extended the lead when Juan Duran connected on his third homer of the season -- a solo shot to give Pensacola a 4-1 lead.

But the Shuckers responded with five runs in the fifth inning. Green's two-run single and Arcia's two-run double highlighted the big inning.

The Wahoos added a run in the ninth inning to cut the deficit to 6-5, but Damien Magnifico earned his 15th save of the season to give the Shuckers their 13th win against the Blue Wahoos in 17 attempts.

The two teams will play the third game of a five-game series Friday at 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

