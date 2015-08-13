Gulfport man sentenced to 45 years for sexual assault

A Gulfport man has been convicted of multiple counts of forced sexual assault.

Harrison County District Attorney Joel Smith said Kuren Cordell Keys, 27, has been found guilty on two counts of forced sexual assault stemming from an incident in November of 2013. According to the victim, in the early hours of November 29, 2013, Keys offered to give her a ride home, but instead drove her out into Harrison County, pulled a box cutter and threatened to shoot her before sexually assaulting her. The victim was able to break free from the car and was picked up by a driver on County Farm Rd.

DNA evidence matched Keys to the crime. Keys has been sentenced to 15 years in prison on the first county, and 30 years on the second count, to be served consecutively.

"The verdict and sentence handed down by the court demonstrates that sexual crimes will be prosecuted and punished severely," Smith said.

Due to the nature of the crimes, the sentences will be served day for day without the eligibility of probation or parole. Keys will also have to register as a sex offender.



Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.