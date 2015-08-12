Lopez, Phillips guide Shuckers to win over Blue Wahoos - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Lopez, Phillips guide Shuckers to win over Blue Wahoos

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Jorge Lopez recorded his fifth-consecutive quality start, and Brett Phillips was just a home run shy of the cycle in the Biloxi Shuckers' 4-1 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Wednesday night.

Despite being in the same division in the Southern League, the Shuckers and Wahoos met at MGM Park for the first time all season. The first 15 games were scheduled to be played in Florida while Biloxi's ballpark was under construction.

Lopez earned his 11th win of the season opposite five losses after striking out eight Pensacola hitters in eight innings.

Phillips reached base five times and finished with four hits in four at-bats.

Nick Ramirez added an RBI double while Adam Weisenburger and Victor Roache contributed RBI singles.

Pensacola (26-20, 51-63) ended the shutout bid in the ninth inning when Jesse Winker smashed his 10th home run of the year off Shuckers reliever Manny Barreda. 

Biloxi (22-23, 65-48) picked up a win in a series opener for the first time since July 9 against the Tennessee Smokies.

The Shuckers and Blue Wahoos meet for the second game of a five-game series Thursday at 6:40 p.m.

