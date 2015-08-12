Traffic once again flowing over fixed Wilkes Bridge - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Traffic once again flowing over fixed Wilkes Bridge

By Chris Thies, Digital Content Manager
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Gulfport Police Department spokesman Sgt. Damon McDaniel said the Wilkes Bridge on Lorraine Road is fixed and traffic is once again flowing as normal.

The bridge got stuck in the upright position for more than an hour Wednesday night and inconvenienced many drivers who were forced to take an alternate route. 

