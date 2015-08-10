Overturned 18-wheeler dumps dirt onto I-10

An overturned 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 near Highway 49 has westbound traffic moving slowly through the area.

Gulfport Police Department spokesman Sgt. Damon McDaniel said two of the three lanes are closed while crews work to clean up the mess. It appears the truck overturned and dumped dirt onto the roadway.

Authorities say the I-10 on-ramp from Hwy. 49 could be shut down for more than an hour.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the wreck. McDaniel urges motorists to slow down and use caution as they approach the area.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.