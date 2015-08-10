Arcia helps Shuckers earn walk-off win over Braves

Orlando Arcia's RBI single in the 10th inning helped the Biloxi Shuckers to an impressive 7-6 victory in comeback fashion over the Mississippi Braves Sunday night.

Biloxi (20-22, 63-47) trailed 6-2 after seven innings and had been winless in 35 games when facing a deficit after eight innings. With the Braves leading 6-3 in the ninth, the Shuckers scored three runs and forced extra innings where Arcia came through with one of his three hits.

Prior to the loss, Mississippi (25-18, 58-53) was 46-0 when leading after eight innings.

Everyone in the Shuckers' starting lineup had at least one hit. Brandon Macias was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored, and Brett Phillips recorded his second triple since joining the Biloxi lineup August 1.

Yhonathan Barrios, who was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates July 23, earned the win in relief with two scoreless innings and three strikeouts. He has yet to allow a run in 6 1/3 innings since joining the Shuckers.

The Shuckers and Braves meet for game four of the five-game series Monday. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.

