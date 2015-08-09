Gulfport firefighters battle house fire

Fire rips through a home off Three Rivers Road in Gulfport. Gulfport sent four fire trucks to the neighborhood just east of Three Rivers Road and Prudie Circle. Those firemen spent almost 30 minutes dousing flames that shot through the attic and side windows.



The home is on Arledge Street. It's part of the Holliman Place subdivision, across the street from the Goldin Sports Complex.



A battalion chief says nobody was inside the burning house. AMR had two ambulances at the scene in case any firemen suffered heat exhaustion. However, that didn't appear to be the case.



The fire ignited before 7:00 Sunday night.

