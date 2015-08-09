Shuckers-Braves game suspended in sixth inning

The second game of a five-game series between the Biloxi Shuckers and Mississippi Braves has been suspended in the top of the sixth inning.

The game will continue Sunday with one out in the sixth inning in a 1-1 game and will begin at 4:10 p.m.

Sunday's originally scheduled contest for 5:10 p.m. will begin immediately following the conclusion of the first game.

Victor Roache's RBI single gave the Shuckers a 1-0 lead in the first inning off Braves starting pitcher Zack Bird before the M-Braves tied it in the fifth inning with an RBI single by Emerson Landoni.

