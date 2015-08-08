USM Gulf Park Campus hosting Special Olympics games today

The Institute for Disability Studies at The University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park campus has partnered with Special Olympics of Mississippi to host 92 athletes for the Area Three Games

This will serve as the precursor to the Special Olympics of Mississippi’s Fall Games to be held in October.

It's happening at the Southern Miss Gulf Park campus in Long Beach today from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The Area Three Games will include four events: softball, soccer, horse shoes, and croquet. All events will be held near the institute’s Technology Learning Center on the Gulf Park campus.

For further information contact the Southern Miss University Communications department at 228-865-4573.

