SRHS hosts a "safe sitter" course today

The Singing River Health System is hosting a "safe sitter" class today at the J.F. Turner Center in Pascagoula.

Participants will learn basic child care skills, such as diapering and feeding, how to entertain children while keeping them safe and how and who to call for emergency help.

The course begins at 8:00 this morning and lasts until 4:00 this afternoon.

There will be a certificate presentation at 3:30.