Ross receives home-run help in Braves' shutout of Shuckers

Kevin Ahrens and Rio Ruiz each homered to help the Mississippi Braves to a 7-0 win over the Biloxi Shuckers Friday night.

Ahrens' two-run home run in the second inning off reigning Milwaukee Brewers Minor League Pitcher of the Month Jorge Lopez opened the scoring. His third RBI of the game was in the fourth inning when he singled home David Rohm.

Lopez lasted six innings and was credited with his fifth loss in 15 decisions this season. He gave up three earned runs and hasn't allowed more than that in a single start since May 27.

Drew Gagnon, who was demoted from Triple-A Colorado Springs earlier this week, allowed four earned runs in two innings. He gave up an RBI double to Greg Ross in the seventh before surrendering Ruiz's homer in the eighth.

Following Ruiz's second homer of the season, Emerson Landoni came through with a two-run single to extend the lead to 7-0.

Braves pitcher Greg Ross earned his sixth win of the season, tossing 7 1/3 innings of shutout baseball and striking out five.

The Braves (24-17, 57-52) finished the game with 10 hits and moved to within a half-game of the South Division leading Mobile BayBears.

Biloxi (19-21, 62-46) had six hits, led by Taylor Green, who had the team's only extra-base hit.

