Biloxi 3-year-old recovering from three-story fall

A Biloxi 3-year-old is recovering from serious injuries in a Mobile, AL, hospital after she fell three stories from a window in a St. Martin apartment complex.

Biloxi native Michael Lunstrum said he and his wife, Amanda, received the alarming news Monday afternoon. Their daughter, Alyssia, had fallen out of a third story window at the Bridgewater Park apartment complex, and she was on her way to Ocean Springs Hospital in serious condition.

He said Alyssia was then rushed to USA Medical Center in Mobile with head injuries, a broken vertebrae in her neck, a broken shoulder blade, a partially collapsed lung and some fractured ribs. Alyssia was taken out of the pediatric intensive care unit around noon Wednesday.

The girl is now at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital. Lunstrum said doctors are trying to get his daughter up and moving, but he knows she has a long road to recovery ahead.

“She’s doing good, considering. It’s amazing she’s alive,” said Lunstrum.

Lunstrum said Alyssia was staying at her uncle’s apartment when she fell out of the window. He claims the child landed just inches from an air conditioning unit. He said the fall could have been much worse, and he is glad his daughter is still alive.

“The doctors say she will heal, but she will be in pain for a long time.”

Lunstrum said Amanda has been at the hospital with Alyssia since the accident happened, and he is on medical leave from work. The couple has set up a GoFundMe account to help out with medical expenses. Here is the link if you would like to help out: http://e.gofund.me/yj4muq8.

Lunstrum said he has hired a Coast attorney to take a look at the incident.

“I would like my daughter's story heard so other parents don't have to go through what we're going through right now,” said Lunstrum.

WLOX News has reached out to the managing company of Bridgewater Park, United Apartment Group, for comment. We will let you know when we hear back from them.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.