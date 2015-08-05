UPDATE: I-10 eastbound reopens after hazmat incident

Interstate 10 eastbound just past the Alabama state line is now open to all traffic. The area had been shut down or backed up with traffic for more than 16 hours as emergency crews worked to clean up a hazmat incident just east of the Grand Bay exit.

Mobile Fire-Rescue spokesman Steve Huffman said a tanker truck carrying nitrobenzene overturned on the side of the interstate near mile marker four. He said less than five gallons of the liquid leaked from the truck.

MHP troopers had to divert I-10 traffic to Highway 90 at Highway 63 and the Franklin Creek Road exit.

Huffman said the driver of the truck suffered only minor injuries, and the truck was the only vehicle involved in the wreck.

