Neighbor's call interrupts burglary in progress

A burglary was thwarted while in progress Wednesday morning. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said one person is in custody following an apparent burglary attempt, and a police chase.

Ezell said his deputies responded to the burglary report on Big Ridge Rd. in St. Martin Wednesday morning after a neighbor reported the crime in progress. According to Ezell, the suspect fled the scene and collided with a deputy's vehicle. He was later caught by Gulfport police.

Demarius Gatewood, 23, of Gulfport, was arrested and charged with one count of residential burglary, and one count of felony fleeing. Authorities are looking into whether Gatewood could be connected to any other burglaries.

