D'Iberville man charged with 2nd degree murder in mom's death

A D'Iberville man is facing a charge of 2nd degree murder in the death of his mother. Marshall Smith, 24, was in a Jackson County courtroom Wednesday morning.

The charge stems from a police pursuit that ended with Smith crashing into a tree on July 31. Smith's mother, Millicent Sue Smith, also of D'Iberville, was killed as a result of that crash.

The pursuit began following a reported fight in D'Iberville. Authorities then attempted to stop Smith who crashed near Quave Road in St. Martin.

Millicent Smith was pronounced dead on the scene. Her son's bond has been set at $75,000, and a preliminary hearing is set for September 14.

Marshall Smith is also facing charges in D'Iberville.

