Jackson County voters cast early ballots

Saturday was the deadline for absentee voting before Tuesday's party primaries. The Jackson County Circuit Clerk's office remained open until noon for people to cast ballots for several races, including county supervisors, and the sheriff's seat.

Of the more than 80,000 registered voters in Jackson County, about 450 people have cast absentee ballots. This included Esther Liddell, 93, who says she is happy to be able to get out and vote.

For those voters mailing in ballots, they must be received in the circuit clerk's office no later than 5 p.m. Monday.

Primary elections will be held Tuesday, Aug. 4.

