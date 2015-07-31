Shuckers will open 2016 season with 7-game home stand

The Biloxi Shuckers started the 2015 season bouncing from stadium to stadium during a 54-game road stretch while they awaited on MGM Park to get game ready. That will not be the case for the 2016 season. The team will play its first seven games in Biloxi next year.

The 140-game schedule features 70 home games and 70 away games over the 152 day season.

The season will kick off Thursday, April 7, with a seven game home stand. Five of those games will be played against the Chattanooga Lookouts and the other two will be played against the Mobile BayBears.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to open the 2016 season at home, providing the hardcore Shuckers fans a true Opening Day experience, complete with a fan-fest and open house,” said the team’s General Manager, Buck Rogers.

The team is planning to host a “Double Fireworks” show following the Fourth of July home game against the Jacksonville Suns. Fans will be able to see the City of Biloxi’s and the Shuckers’ fireworks from MGM Park.

For more information about next year’s schedule, contact the Shuckers administrative offices at 228-233-3465.

