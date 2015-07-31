Two pizza franchises raise money for Gulfport police officer

Two pizza franchises made a special delivery to the Gulfport Police department Thursday. The franchises donated $3,200 to help officer Shawn Williams with his medical expenses. Williams is in the hospital after suffering a stroke from a brain aneurysm.

Officials say the money comes from 20% of all the pizza and food sales from last Thursday, as well as tips taken on that day.

The owner of the Papa John's on East Pass Road, Vickie Stanley came up with the idea for the fundraiser. She said, "He works for the people, and he was in trouble and he needs help," She went on to say, "That's what we're all about. We're here to help the community. He's got kids. We need to be there for him. He's there for us."

Officer Williams has been with the Gulfport Police Department for eight years.

