Shuckers-Generals rained out; new prospects headed to Biloxi

The third game of a five-game series between the Jackson Generals and Biloxi Shuckers has been postponed due to rain.

It'll be made up as part of a Friday doubleheader at MGM Park beginning at 6:10 p.m.

Tyler Wagner (7-5, 2.53 ERA) is expected to start the first game for the Shuckers, while Hobbs Johnson (7-4, 3.20 ERA) will take the hill in the nightcap.

Biloxi might have a few new faces added to the roster in time for Friday's twinbill. The Shuckers' parent club, the Milwaukee Brewers, recently traded outfielder Carlos Gomez and pitcher Mike Fiers to the Houston Astros for four prospects. They include Houston's second-highest rated prospect -- outfielder Brett Phillips, outfielder Domingo Santana (#7), left-handed pitcher Josh Hader (#14) and right-handed pitcher Adrian Houser.

Santana was assigned to Triple-A Colorado Springs, while Phillips, Hader and Houser will report to Biloxi.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.