Hugh Keeton arrived at WLOX in 2015. Hugh is a co-anchor for the WLOX evening newscasts.

Although Hugh moved to South Mississippi from Springfield, Missouri, he’s no stranger to the Magnolia State. He grew up in the small North Mississippi town of Iuka, and later attended Ole Miss.

Before coming to WLOX, Hugh spent most of his career covering sports. He worked as a Sports Anchor in Springfield, Missouri; Lafayette, Louisiana; Huntsville, Alabama and Greenville, Mississippi. Hugh also served as Morning News Anchor at KSPR in Springfield.

He’s had the opportunity to report from some of the most exciting and biggest sporting events in the nation. Hugh has covered the World Series, BCS National Championship Game, Final Four and Super Bowls including the Saints remarkable championship run in 2009. He's also been honored with multiple awards for reporting excellence.

Hugh and his wife, Danielle, along with their three children are happy to call South Mississippi home. Hugh and his family love spending time outdoors and exploring all that the Mississippi Coast has to offer.

Keep up with Hugh on Twitter @HughKeeton, or email him at hkeeton@wlox.com.