Lynn Meadows Wings group receives big check

A big donation will help bring the arts to schools across Harrison County. The Junior Auxiliary of Gulfport on Wednesday, presented a $5,000 check to the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center.

Lauren Bertucci, the Junior Auxiliary President said, "The amount of impact that the Wings program has for Lynn Meadows and for the children of the Gulf Coast is astounding. It is definitely a program that we see as a great asset to children."

The Junior Auxiliary of Gulfport donates to the children's museum every year along with providing volunteers.

The funds will support the WINGS Performing Arts program to introduce students to plays and performances, workshops, and arts education.