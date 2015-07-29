18-wheeler brings down utility poles, cuts power near Memorial Hospital

A miscalculation by the driver of an 18-wheeler made for a big headache for utility crews and some Gulfport residents Wednesday afternoon.

Gulfport Police Department spokesman Sgt. Damon McDaniel said the truck was attempting to turn south onto 43rd Avenue from SW Railroad Street when it pulled down power lines and knocked down utility poles.

According to Mississippi Power’s outage map, the outage is affecting nearly 200 of its customers.

McDaniel said power is out from Broad Avenue east to 38th Avenue south of the railroad tracks. Power is also out in some areas north of the railroad tracks near Memorial Hospital. The hospital’s power was not affected.

McDaniel said it is unclear how long the repairs will take.

