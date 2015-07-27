Roache, Lopez help Shuckers slice Wahoos to win series - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Roache, Lopez help Shuckers slice Wahoos to win series

UNDATED (WLOX) -

Victor Roache had his fourth multi-hit performance in his last five games, and Jorge Lopez picked up his eighth quality start in the last nine attempts to lead the Biloxi Shuckers to a 10-2 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Sunday night.

Roache's three-run home run in the third inning turned out to be the eventual game-winning hit. He also added a double in the ninth inning and has raised his batting average from .188 to .267 over the last three weeks.

Including Roache, Biloxi (14-15, 57-40) had five players with at least two hits. Nathan Orf picked up two hits in four at-bats, scoring two runs and notching an RBI.

Michael Reed registered two singles and three RBIs, while Nick Shaw notched three hits in four at-bats, including a run scored and two RBIs. 

Tyrone Taylor also had three hits and two runs scored to raise his average to .258 on the season.

Lopez and Adam Weisenburger had one hit at the bottom of the Shuckers batting order.

Pensacola (17-13, 42-56) loses the series after winning the first two games with Biloxi. Barrett Astin took the loss on the mound after giving up four earned runs in five innings of work.

Lopez tossed six innings and struck out six while allowing two runs. The bullpen group of Jed Bradley, Manny Barreda and Mike Strong pitched the final three innings to give the Shuckers their third straight win.

Biloxi returns home to host the Jackson Generals for a five-game series beginning this Tuesday. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved. 

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly