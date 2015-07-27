Roache, Lopez help Shuckers slice Wahoos to win series

Victor Roache had his fourth multi-hit performance in his last five games, and Jorge Lopez picked up his eighth quality start in the last nine attempts to lead the Biloxi Shuckers to a 10-2 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Sunday night.

Roache's three-run home run in the third inning turned out to be the eventual game-winning hit. He also added a double in the ninth inning and has raised his batting average from .188 to .267 over the last three weeks.

Including Roache, Biloxi (14-15, 57-40) had five players with at least two hits. Nathan Orf picked up two hits in four at-bats, scoring two runs and notching an RBI.

Michael Reed registered two singles and three RBIs, while Nick Shaw notched three hits in four at-bats, including a run scored and two RBIs.

Tyrone Taylor also had three hits and two runs scored to raise his average to .258 on the season.

Lopez and Adam Weisenburger had one hit at the bottom of the Shuckers batting order.

Pensacola (17-13, 42-56) loses the series after winning the first two games with Biloxi. Barrett Astin took the loss on the mound after giving up four earned runs in five innings of work.

Lopez tossed six innings and struck out six while allowing two runs. The bullpen group of Jed Bradley, Manny Barreda and Mike Strong pitched the final three innings to give the Shuckers their third straight win.

Biloxi returns home to host the Jackson Generals for a five-game series beginning this Tuesday. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.