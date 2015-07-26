Pearl River Central football player killed in wreck near Purvis

A family, football team and community is grieving after a Pearl River Central High School football player was killed in a wreck near Purvis on Friday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Brent Barfield said the single-vehicle accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Highway 589, just south of WPA Road.

Barfield said Shannon “Shane” Smith, Jr. was driving northbound on the highway when his truck ran off the road, flipped and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital later that night.

PRC Head Football Coach Eric Collins said Smith was heading into his sophomore year and he was going to start as an outside linebacker. Smith was a starter on the football team last year as a true freshman.

“The whole family is grieving tremendously,” said Collins.

Barfield said the wreck is still under investigation.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.